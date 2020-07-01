Suspect arrested after vehicle chase with deputies

-
A red Jeep is flipped over on its side Monday after deputies used a maneuver to stop a man they said was driving erratically on U.S. 17.
-
K-9 Deputy Halo sits next to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office vehicle after he and his human counterparts subdue a man suspected of driving erratically in a stolen video.
A Jacksonville man was accused of fleeing law enforcement and punching a K-9 that was trying to subdue him.
Christopher Blake Randolph, 31, was charged with three counts of resisting an officer,…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.