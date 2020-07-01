Suspect arrested after vehicle chase with deputies

A red Jeep is flipped over on its side Monday after deputies used a maneuver to stop a man they said was driving erratically on U.S. 17.

K-9 Deputy Halo sits next to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office vehicle after he and his human counterparts subdue a man suspected of driving erratically in a stolen video.

A Jacksonville man was accused of fleeing law enforcement and punching a K-9 that was trying to subdue him. Christopher Blake Randolph, 31, was charged with three counts of resisting an officer,…