Taking Care of Business

Subhead County businesses to receive CARES Act funds as deadline extended

Wendy Beeson, co-owner of Gem City Cottage in Palatka, holds a mask she painted while sifting through a collection of masks she and other local artists have created.

Greg Cumbo, second from right, owner of the Taco Gringos food truck in East Palatka, stands with employees, from left, Anastasia Hodges, Michelle Hodges and Lee Williams at the business, which they said needs CARES Act funds to survive.

Smokey Schaus of Smokedogs Bar-B-Q in Interlachen stands with elementary students who received a free lunch for perfect attendance in 2018.

Staying afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has not been easy for Putnam County business owners. But funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will soon be dispersed to…