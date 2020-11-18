Taking the Oath of Office

Subhead Incumbents, newcomer sworn in during ceremony

County Commissioner Paul Adamczyk is sworn in Tuesday at the Putnam County Government Complex.

School Superintendent Rick Surrency is sworn in Tuesday at the Putnam County Government Complex.

School board member Sandra Gilyard is sworn in Tuesday at the Putnam County Government Complex.

School board member David Buckles is sworn in Tuesday at the Putnam County Government Complex.

County Commissioner Terry Turner is sworn in Tuesday at the Putnam County Government Complex.

County Commissioner Bill Pickens is sworn in Tuesday at the Putnam County Government Complex.

There was only one newcomer Tuesday as six elected officials swore to uphold and use their seats to better the county. District 5 Board of County Commissioner Paul Adamczyk was welcomed to his new…