Up to the Task

INTERLACHEN ­– Joni Payne is ready for a full slate of challenges as Interlachen’s new town clerk after having served nearly a decade with the West Putnam municipality.

Previously the town’s office clerk, Payne is almost 50 days into her tenure, following the footsteps of longtime Town Clerk Pam Wilburn. Wilburn retired Dec. 31.

Payne’s focus is tailoring the budget for the next fiscal year, formalizing project grants and day-to-day services with the cemetery and water departments.

“With the budget, we’re going to be as conservative as we can be,” Payne said.

The COVID-19 pandemic also looms large. The town locks the front door and staff members will open it masked. The office never closed, Payne said.

“When you’re small, it really hits you hard,” Payne said.

Interlachen Town Council members have to be present for meetings, but there is a video call option. The technology has been an issue, she said.

“We’ll get one thing figured out and then something else comes up, so it’s been a little challenging. But you know we work through it,” Payne said.

Deputy Town Clerk Pam Glover, who has been with the town for about 22 years, said Payne is community-oriented and focused to handle the stressful position.

“The town clerk wears many different hats,” Glover said. “The big thing is being the financial person and keeping up with all the grants.”

Town Attorney George Young has been the town attorney for about four years after sharing responsibilities with current Palatka City Manager Don Holmes. He said Payne doesn’t get ruffled in stressful situations.

“She is probably one of the most pleasant, enjoyable, easy-going people I’ve ever met,” Young said. “From what I’ve seen, she’s adapted as the town clerk very well.”

Town council member Beverley Bakker said Payne is energetic and dedicated to the town. Bakker called the town clerk job difficult and said she doesn’t know how anybody does it.

“I know she had a lot to learn, but I understood she was going to be fine because she said she’s loving the challenges,” Bakker said. “That made me feel really good.”

Now, Payne is looking to build on the momentum of the town holding its stationary Christmas Parade and festivities. The fireworks celebration, delayed from July 4, was in December.

“We were not sure how it was going to work but it worked out really well,” Payne said.

Originally from Bostwick, Payne was a substitute teacher based in West Putnam before seeking a new opportunity, she said.

Payne began working the front desk in 2012 and she encountered countless residents, whether they came to pay a bill or say hello.

“It is a true small town,” Payne said. “I have really liked getting to know the people in this community.”

