Tax offices closed, deadlines extended

The Interlachen and Crescent City branches of the Putnam County Tax Collector’s Office closed to the public today to protect residents and employees from coronavirus, but the Palatka office remains open for necessary transactions.

Tax Collector Linda Myers said the Crescent City office will be a call center available to residents by appointment only. The goal of the changes is to keep the coronavirus spread down while keeping operations going.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we are not part of the spread and that we are able to provide services,” Myers said.

The Palatka office is open normal hours, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Myers said.

Staff is focused on renewals expiring this week to minimize office crowds. Residents with deadlines at a later date are advised to wait until closer to their deadline because of the high volume of customers who need items processed sooner.

Many services the agency offers, such as renewing vehicle registrations, can be done online. Transactions that need to be done in person include renewing a driver’s license or identification, transferring a car title to someone else and renewing a certified driver’s license.

The tangible personal property tax deadline is 5 p.m. today and can be done online, said Putnam County Property Appraiser Tim Parker.

The drop box at the Palatka branch can also be used and as long as the forms are submitted by 5 p.m. today with a postage stamp to confirm the deadline, Parker said.

Residents can request a 30-day extension by filling out a form online and it is also due by 5 p.m. today. People can apply for a 15-day extension on top of the 30-day extension by today. Parker said given the circumstances of the virus, extensions will largely be granted.

“It goes everywhere from mom-and-pop (businesses) to manufacturers,” he said. “It’s a very important element of our taxes.”

The tangible personal property tax makes up 27.6% of taxes and there are 3,367 accounts in Putnam County, Parker said.

Small businesses valued below $25,000 are exempt from these taxes, but those businesses must file to get the exemption.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the federal star on driver’s licenses that were to expire in 2020 will not expire until Oct. 1, 2021. The star at the top right corner of a license will be required to travel after the new deadline.

Soon, people who need the star on their driver’s license will be able to renew their license online instead of having to do it in person, Myers said. She said she is expecting the renewal to be available online next week.

“That is a huge lift off of people’s minds who were struggling to become compliant and struggling to get into the offices,” Myers said.

Concealed weapons permits stopped being renewed in the Tax Collector’s Office because Myers said she thought it was best for the safety and security of her employees and residents.

The office space where permits are issued is small and would require high contact with employees and residents. Myers said those permits are nonessential at the moment and it is best the transactions are shut down.

The March 31 property tax deadline was extended to April 15 with no penalty.

Taxes fund all five municipalities in Putnam County and it is essential they remain open and sanitary, Myers said.

“As we analyze our weaknesses, we know that collection of our property taxes (is) critical to the operations of all of (Putnam County),” Myers said. “It’s critical that we get the money that’s collected to our cities and county.”

The Palatka office, 312 Oak St., and the Crescent City office, 115 N. Summit St., can be reached at 329-0282.