That’s the Spirit

Subhead Contest recognizes businesses that carried on during pandemic

Robert Mills and Rusty Starr, co-chairmen of 1 Putnam’s Business Challenge Committee, stand in front of the building under renovation on the 100 block of Second Street in Palatka. 1 Putnam is presenting the Dr. Ifti Ahmad Spirit Awards to recognize county business owners.

Positively Putnam FL

The 1 Putnam civic revitalization group wants to encourage local business owners to get into the spirit of improving the community as the county emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Toward that…