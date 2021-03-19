That’s the Spirit

Subhead
Contest recognizes businesses that carried on during pandemic
-
Robert Mills and Rusty Starr, co-chairmen of 1 Putnam’s Business Challenge Committee, stand in front of the building under renovation on the 100 block of Second Street in Palatka. 1 Putnam is presenting the Dr. Ifti Ahmad Spirit Awards to recognize county business owners.
-
Positively Putnam FL
The 1 Putnam civic revitalization group wants to encourage local business owners to get into the spirit of improving the community as the county emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toward that…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.