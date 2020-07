Subhead Official: Third of all local kids tested found positive for COVID

Superintendent Rick Surrency and Putnam County School District board members discuss how to proceed with the 2020-2021 school year as COVID-19 continues to affect the nation.

Using emergency powers, Superintendent of Schools Rick Surrency on Monday delayed the start of school by two weeks to Aug. 24. Surrency cited the rise in COVID-19 cases in Putnam County and teachers…