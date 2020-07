Subhead School district staff, board will meet Monday to discuss start date, including potential delay

Superintendent Rick Surrency speaks during a Schools Reopening Task Force meeting last month as Mark Motl, center, looks on. Motl is president of the Putnam Federation of Teachers/United.

The leader of the local teacher’s union is questioning the lack of teacher input in the recommendation to reopen schools. The Putnam Federation of Teachers/United did not relay employee concerns…