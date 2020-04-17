U.S. Chamber launches small business initiative

Body

Palatka Daily News

The U.S. Chamber unveiled its Save Small Business Initiative this week to address the immediate needs of the small business community, mitigate closures and job losses, and mobilize support for long-term recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to a call to action for the larger business community and government to help small businesses, the campaign includes supplemental financial assistance, advocacy, resources, webinars, guides and more.

For more information, visit uschamber.com/save-small-business.

The U.S. Chamber Foundation is supporting the supplemental financial assistance by launching its Save Small Business Fund. Funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, the U.S. Chamber Foundation will provide $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities.

Applications for the Save Small Business Grant Fund will open 3 p.m. Monday.

For more information on the Save Small Business Grant Fund, including qualifications, the application process and frequently asked questions, visit savesmallbusiness.com.