Subhead Woman believes her mother contracted COVID-19 from health care facility staff; county reports 12th virus-related death

Matthew Trim, Linda Trim and Alisha Weaver smile together. Linda Trim died at Putnam Community Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19.

A Putnam County family spoke out against two local health care facilities in the wake of a loved one’s recent coronavirus death. Linda Trim, 70, was one of the four COVID-19 deaths this week,…