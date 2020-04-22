Vintage resident virus-free after 2nd test

Body

A Florida Department of Health report listed a long-term care facility in Putnam County as having a person test positive for coronavirus, but facility officials said the resident’s results came back negative after a second test.

Shelley Kaiser – the chief operating officer for SRI management, which oversees operations for Vintage Care Senior Living and other long-term care facilities – said all residents in the facility were tested.

“With residents and staff of all assisted living communities falling into the high-risk category for COVID-19, the team at Vintage Care has dedicated all resources to meet and exceed safety guidelines outlined by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” Kaiser said in a statement.

Brian Lee, executive director of nursing home advocacy group Families for Better Care, said Vintage Care received exemplary inspection reviews. He said the facility has been deficiency-free for at least four years. The 82-bed facility would be prepared because Vintage Care has an extended cover care license, he said.

“It’s a pretty big license to achieve and the level of care they have to provide is much higher,” Lee said. “They should be pretty equipped.”

Kaiser said officials have been in close contact with the Department of Health and staff members have been using personal protective equipment while interacting with patients.

“We are closely monitoring for any signs of illness and continue to keep our residents and families informed of the community status,” Kaiser said. “We continue to take every precaution possible to protect our residents, staff and community.”

Vintage Care was the only long-term care facility listed by DOH to have a positive case. However, a second update from the department reported nine cases in long-term care facilities.

The cases represent staff and patients who have the virus, not solely patients, confirmed Mary Garcia, administrator for the local health department branch.

“The data of nine in Putnam means that there are nine staff/residents with a Putnam address that live and/or work at a LTC facility,” Garcia said in an email. “(It) does not mean one LTC facility has eight cases.”

The cases are based on where the coronavirus patient lives, she said.

“Because many health workers work in multiple counties and facilities, it was hard to pin them to one facility,” Garcia said. “The risk also could arise that they would be counted multiple times.”

Patient names are not allowed to be released due to privacy laws that protect a patient’s personal and medical information, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Visitation to assisted living facilities and nursing homes is not permitted at this time.