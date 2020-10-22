Virus death toll reaches 50; state says it will review data

Body

The state Department of Health in Putnam County reported two coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 50 since the pandemic began in March.

The department said two Putnam County men, ages 65 and 90, were the latest victims, according to data through Tuesday. There were 16 new cases reported in the county, pushing the overall total to 2,294. No new hospitalizations were reported.

Meanwhile, Florida health officials released their normal coronavirus update Wednesday later in the day as they announced a more thorough review of all fatalities reported to the state.

Fatality data reported to the state consistently present confusion and warrant a more rigorous review, according to a Florida Department of Health news release. Of the 95 fatalities reported to the state Tuesday, which would have been released publicly Wednesday, 11 of the deaths occurred more than a month ago.

Also, 16 deaths had more than a two-month separation between the time the individuals tested positive and passed away, and five of those had a gap of more than three months.

The date of deaths for the latest Putnam County victims were Sept. 24 for the 65-year-old man and Oct. 18 for the 90-year-old man.

“During a pandemic, the public must be able to rely on accurate public health data to make informed decisions,” Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said in a statement. “To ensure the accuracy of COVID-19 related deaths, the department will be performing additional reviews of all deaths. Timely and accurate data remains a top priority of the Department of Health.”

Palm Beach County had 50 of the 95 coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday, health officials said. That nearly doubled a previous one-day record of 27 deaths in August.

Since the outbreak began in Florida in March, the state has recorded more than 760,000 cases – just behind the country’s two most populous states, California and Texas. Health officials reported more than 16,300 people have died from Florida cases.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, questioned the reasons for Wednesday’s announcement.

“It almost seems politically motivated,” Eskamani said. “Accuracy of data is very important. And this administration has been very keen on downplaying the effects of COVID-19 from the very beginning, and I think this is (more) of the same. Why haven’t we gotten this right? It’s unbelievable at seven months in, our surgeon general has been MIA for most of this pandemic. And now, all of a sudden, he has something to say.”

The announcement about reviewing fatality data came as the state mulls whether to continue to update COVID-19 infection reports on a daily basis. The state already has reduced to once a week the reporting of certain other data about COVID-19, including data about the number of children suffering from a rare multi-organ inflammatory disease and the names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 deaths.

Wire services contributed to this report.