Virus number rises again as county keeps state of emergency

A 71-year-old man became the first Satsuma case Tuesday evening when health officials confirmed the county’s 43rd COVID-19 case.

Most of the cases come from Palatka, where there are 21 diagnoses, followed by East Palatka with 11 cases, Interlachen with eight, Crescent City with one, Welaka with one and Satsuma with one.

“Our age range remains between 6 and 82 with only one virus-related death,” Mary Garcia, administrator of the state Department of Health in Putnam County, said in an email. “To help us stop this virus, if you can, please stay home and work remotely if at all possible. If you have to go outside, wear masks and practice your social distancing.”

Of the 43 county cases, eight coronavirus patients are children, the youngest of whom is a 6-year-old boy, according to floridadisaster.org.

There were 43 cases in Putnam County, but one case was transferred to a different county where the patient lives, decreasing Putnam’s cases to 42 that Sunday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County. The Satsuma man is the new 43rd case.

The same day the Satsuma man was confirmed positive, the Putnam County Board of Commissioners met online Tuesday and extended the state of emergency in the county due to coronavirus.

Commissioner Jeff Rawls questioned if there was a timeline to determine when businesses could reopen, but board Chairman Terry Turner said there is none.

Turner said the county has been following the guidelines set by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the federal government.

“I think we should take the lead of our president and (DeSantis) at this point,” Commissioner Larry Harvey said. “If they decide to start opening things up at the end of the month, so be it. But I think we should continue the practice we’re doing now.”

Statewide, coronavirus cases increased to 21,628 with 571 deaths in Florida. Putnam County has had only one coronavirus-related death, and eight people have been hospitalized in the county, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Because of DeSantis’ stay-at-home order issued in March, the state has the authority to say when businesses can reopen for business as usual.

“There’s only a handful of things around here that we actually closed down, the Governor did most of that through his executive order,” Turner said. “The only things we closed down on our own were the county offices with limited access (and county) parks.”

Boating ramps remain open because Turner said he did not see a direct correlation between current coronavirus cases in the county and boating.

“I understand there’s a little bit of hanging out at the sandbars, but even having been on the policy team at the (Emergency Operations Center in Palatka) … I haven’t seen where one single case has been tied back to somebody going boating and parking on the sandbar,” Turner said. “I don’t think it’s a good idea that (people) do it, and they should practice social distancing. But I don’t think it’s a big enough issue at this time that I’m willing to close the boat ramp.”

According to floridadisaster.org, 865 people in the county have been tested and 822 tests returned negative with three pending.

The state of emergency will continue because it allows funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to floridadisaster.org.

In Putnam County, some of this money goes toward funding the Emergency Operations Center because the center is funded 75% by the state and 25% by the county.

“Extending the (state of) emergency for Putnam County every Friday for another week affords us the additional money,” Turner said. “If we don’t continue moving that forward along with the state, then we’ll have to start funding any calls ourselves instead of only at 25%.”

The county’s state of emergency can be extended for only seven days at a time.

The coronavirus call center for Putnam County is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily and can be reached at 329-1904.

“Truly, the numbers are looking like they’re coming down, as far as statewide, and I think we should just follow the lead of the president and of our governor,” Harvey said.

Despite the frustration COVID-19 has caused, Turner encouraged local residents to adhere to state and federal guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus and end the pandemic as soon as possible.

“Everybody needs to remain safe. This disease did not spread itself. People spread it.,” Turner said. “Please stay home whenever you can. … Do the best you can because it only helps our community get out of this quicker.”