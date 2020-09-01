‘Vote of Confidence’

Subhead Seminole receives massive loan to embark on new addition

Seminole Electric workers clear the area that will eventually be the site of the company’s gas-fired plant.

A rendering shows what Seminole Electric’s gas-fired plant will look like when it is completed.

Seminole Electric Cooperative has received confirmation of $727 million in federal loans to build its gas-fired plant in Putnam County, expected to be operational in early 2023. The loan will be…