Voting, school meals to continue amid virus

By Emanuel Griffin and Wayne Smith

Palatka Daily News

Students in Putnam County will have an extra week of spring break, but the district is ensuring they have food to eat during their extended vacation due to coronavirus concerns.

Meanwhile, today’s Presidential Preference Primary will go on as scheduled in Putnam County and the state. Supervisor of Elections Charles Overturf III said voting is 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. today.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to sanitize all voting equipment,” Overturf said. “We’re trying to make sure there’s enough space in the room where people vote and will not be sitting right next to each other.

“It’s fine if people want to bring their own hand wipes. We’re following the advice from our local and state health department and going on with the election to do our best and let democracy continue.”

19 NEW CASES REPORTED

The state Department of Health reported 24 new cases of coronavirus Monday. No cases have been reported in Putnam County. There were 160 total Florida cases. There are currently 142 positive cases in Florida residents and 18 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

According to FloridaDisaster.org, there have been nine people in Putnam County tested for coronavirus. Of those tests, eight were negative and one had no results received as of 6:14 p.m. Monday. The site listed no positive Putnam cases as of that evening.

Officials continue to take actions to manage coronavirus concerns in Putnam County.

Putnam County was planning to set up a call center this week for people who have questions regarding the virus, according to County Administrator Terry Suggs. The call center was not open at press time Monday.

For more information, call emergency services at 329-0379. The Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency Friday.

PLANS TO FEED STUDENTS

School officials are also making plans to feed students with schools closed for at least two weeks.

According to Superintendent Rick Surrency, the Putnam County School District will provide free breakfast and lunch to students who are 18 and younger March 24-27 through its food services program.

“We obviously want to make sure our students’ education needs are met,” Surrency said. “We also want to make sure our students’ physical and emotional needs are met.”

Surrency said Browning-Pearce Elementary, Middleton-Burney Elementary, Interlachen Elementary, Jenkins Middle and Melrose Elementary will have drive-thru food services 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. In addition to drive-thrus, there will be school buses delivering food to students at Crescent City, Interlachen and Palatka bus stops.

Surrency said parents can pick up the food for their children but the student must be present.

He said the school district will not provide free lunch during this week and March 23 because they were regularly-scheduled breaks. However, Surrency said the school district will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to students for the rest school year if classes continue to be canceled.

“We’re making sure we prepare, but it’s hard to do,” Surrency said. “This is something we’ve never experienced before.”

On Friday, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran ordered all school districts in the state to add an additional week to their spring breaks. Surrency said local classes are scheduled to resume March 30.

However, Surrency said classes and all school-related activities, including prom and graduation, are subject to cancellation and rescheduling.

“We are following the recommendations of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and we’re more than likely not going to have any group gatherings until it is determined that it is appropriate to do so.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/PutnamCountySchoolsFL or putnamschools.org.

CITY CANCELS MEETINGS; REDUCES OFFICE HOURS

Palatka City Manager Bill Shanahan said in a statement all city meetings of large groups would be canceled until April 1.

“This includes, but is not limited to, all commission meetings and city of Palatka recreation programs,” Shanahan said. “We will review the situation at the beginning of April to determine if other steps or measures are necessary.

“We encourage all citizens to employ social distancing, positive hand health and remain isolated as much as possible.”

Shanahan also encouraged residents do as much city business as possible via email or telephone until April 1. The city is reducing office hours, making them 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

DRIVER’S LICENSES EXPIRATION DATES EXTENDED

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended the expiration date of Florida driver licenses by 30 days, with no penalty for those individuals with expiration dates between March 16-April 15.

Tax Collector Linda Myers said annual registrations have not been extended. She encourages residents to complete annual registrations online at putnamcountytaxcollector.com.

“I strongly encourage you to use our website for registration renewals as well as payment of current property taxes,” Myers said. “Use of online services can greatly reduce your risk of getting sick or spreading the illness to others.”

PAYNE ENCOURAGES SOCIAL DISTANCING

State Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, encouraged social distancing as much as possible and for residents to follow CDC guidelines to combat COVID-19.

“The purpose of practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines is to protect our most vulnerable and elderly citizens and to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Payne said.

“If we can slow the spread of COVID-19, we can help prevent our medical facilities from being overburdened like we have seen in other nations. All of us are capable of taking precautions to ensure COVID-19 is slowed and its effects are mitigated.”