Watts victorious in landslide election

Subhead Incumbent, newcomer claim council seats

Jamie Watts’ family congratulates him following his mayoral win Tuesday in the Welaka election. From left is his mother, Margaret Watts; Jamie Watts; his daughter, Amylie Watts; and his girlfriend, Courtney Desouza.

By Al Krombach Special to the Daily News WELAKA – After 11 years on the Welaka Town Council, Jamie Watts will make a lateral move to the mayor’s chair. Watts easily defeated challenger Pam…