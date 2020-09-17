Subhead President’s daughter-in-law among those visiting Putnam County

From left, Lara Trump, Katrina Pierson and Pam Bondi greet a crowd of about 75 people at the Putnam County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday afternoon for the Woman for Trump Bus Tour.

A crowd of President Donald Trump supporters gathers for the Women for Trump Bus Tour that made a stop in Palatka at the Putnam County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Lara Trump holds a child from the audience Wednesday afternoon as she greets supporters along with Pam Bondi, left, and Katrina Pierson during the Women for Trump Bus Tour stop in Palatka.

About 75 people packed into the Putnam County Republican Party headquarters in Palatka to hear Lara Trump and others pitch for President Donald Trump’s re-election. Lara Trump is the president’s…