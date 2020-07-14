Wreath exhibitions pulling into dealership

Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit, with a theater and informational displays inside, will be at Beck Chevrolet Buick GMC at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday.

Wreaths Across America mobile unit driver and ambassador Stefan Brann points to a display in the Wreaths Across America trailer.

