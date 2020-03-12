Crescent City Catfish Festival canceled over virus threat

Body

By Al Krombach

Special to the Daily News

The Crescent City Catfish Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus threat.

At the Crescent City City Commission meeting when the sponsoring Rotary Club would normally ask for formal permission to host the festival, club President Gerald Watson instead announced that the 2020 edition of the festival would be canceled.

The 42-year-old festival, which swells the town’s 1,700 population many times over on the first Saturday in April, helps raise money for college scholarships. Watson assured the town the club has enough reserve to fully fund the 15 $1,500 scholarships it awards annually, despite the festival’s loss.