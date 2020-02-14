History Expo set for Saturday at Bronson-Mulholland House

Body

Bringing awareness of the history of Putnam County is how organizers describe Saturday’s Genealogy & History Expo that will take place at the Bronson-Mulholland House and Museum.

Sponsored by the Putnam County Genealogical Society in partnership with Putnam County Historical Society and the Putnam County Library System, the event will be 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at 100 Madison St. in Palatka.

“We are excited with the amount of interest that has been shown to date,” said Meri Rees, chairwoman of the event. “We have more than 30 participant organizations, including societies, clubs, authors, musician groups and re-enactors with little room for more.”

Those groups include the following:

Authors: Bob Lee, Rob Mattson, C.S. Bennett and MaryLou Dawson.

Societies: Florahome Park & Heritage Association, Bartram Trail Society, Palatka Railroad Preservation Society, Historical Society of Interlachen, Putnam County Historical Society, Putnam County Genealogical Society, William Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Conlee-Snyder Mural Committee and Fruitland Historical Society.

Musicians: Melrose Dulcimer Group, Bartram Stories & Songs Concert from 11:15–noon and a mandolin player.

Historical Figures: George Washington, Suffragette, Governor and Mrs. Duval and historic impressionists.

Miscellaneous: Antique Automobile Club, Putnam County Registered Cattle Brands 1850–1940, woodcarver, living history participants, Ancestry DNA kit drawing, Obituary & Cemetery Project, Putnam County Historical Christmas Ornament Collection, cookies donated by a local church, early Palatka souvenirs and postcard collection.

“We will also have Dwayne Foreman on hand with his personal collection of Seminole and Civil War relics he has found by metal detecting in Putnam County,” Rees said.

Participants will also have an opportunity to have their names included in a drawing for an Ancestry DNA kit, which will be given away by the Putnam County Genealogy Society. Tickets are free.

Although there will be no food vendors at the Expo, Rees said there are several local restaurants in walking distance.

“This is an amazing opportunity to pick the brains of our local historians and researchers about the unique past of Putnam County,” Rees said.

Admission is free to the Bronson House and Museum. The public is invited.

“We hope those attending will leave with a sense of Putnam’s past and deeper appreciation for the lives and trials that have shaped Putnam County,” Rees said.