Longtime Welaka mayor dies

Former Welaka Mayor Gordon Sands died Sunday.

Sands served more than two decades as the mayor of the small South Putnam County town. He was first elected as Welaka’s mayor in 1996. He served 11 years before losing the office in 2007. Sands was re-elected as mayor in 2009 and had continued in that role until Jamie Watts was elected as mayor earlier this month.

Sands decided in February to not seek re-election. Sands, who was 85, said at the time his age and health were factors in his decision to not seek re-election. Before his first election as Welaka’s mayor, Sands was elected to the town council in 1994.

Sands’ death comes less than a month after the death of longtime Welaka Councilman Willie Washington, who died March 3.

In a statement, Watts ordered the town's flag to be flown at half staff through the date of Sands' funeral service.

"The town of Welaka again stands in mourning today as we have lost a long-time decided servant of the people," Watts said. "It is with a sad heart and a profound sense of sadness that we announce the passing of former Mayor Gordon L. Sands Jr. at 85 years of age.

"Mayor Sands served as both a Welaka town councilmember and as mayor of Welaka since March 4, 1994. He was a faithful servant of the town of Welaka for 27 years. His dedicated work to our town included our floating dock at Bryant's Warf, several of the beautiful parks in our town, along with his hard work in improving our streets and modernizing our water and sewer plant.

"His long-time work has truly enriched all the lives of Welaka residents, and he will be tremendously missed. Thank you, Mayor Sands, for all you have done for our town. Rest now from your labor, for we know you are now at peace with your dear friend Willie Washington."