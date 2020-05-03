Missing 4-year-old found, dies at hospital

Body

A 4-year-old boy died at a hospital after he was reported missing while swimming in Lake Ida, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night.

The sheriff's office reported on its Facebook page at 10:30 p.m. that the boy died despite resuscitative efforts by emergency crews and ER staff.

Law enforcement units arrived in the area of Lake Ida earlier Saturday responding to a missing child report in the area of Lake Ida, the sheriff's office said. The child was last seen swimming in the lake.

The sheriff's office reported the boy was located and transported to the hospital, before saying in a Facebook post the child had died.

"Victim advocates are with the family. Our deepest condolences to the family on the loss of their child," the sheriff's office said on the social media site. It also said the cause of death would be determined by a medical examiner.

It is the second death on area waterways in just over a week.

Xavier Frazier's body was recovered near Dunns Creek on April 25. The 18-year-old Interlachen student was reported missing after jumping off a boat April 23 while celebrating his birthday. Frazier's funeral service was scheduled Saturday at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.