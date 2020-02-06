Bassmasters Elite to begin Friday, end Monday

Body

BASS officials have canceled today's first round of the Bassmasters Elite tournament on the St. Johns River because of weather concerns. The tournament now will begin Friday and continue through Monday, still staying in Palatka for four days.

The National Weather Service predicts winds today too high for boat safety, according to BASS spokeswoman Emily Harley.

The season-opening tournament for the Elite Series was scheduled to begin at 7:15 this morning, with 88 anglers taking off from the ramp at Riverfront Park in Palatka. The four-day tournament was scheduled to continue through Sunday, but now will end Monday with final weigh-ins at 2 p.m. Weigh-ins will be 3:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Harley said BASS officials will continue to monitor weather conditions with the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to reach 18 to 25 mph today. Thunderstorms are likely tonight and some storms may be severe, with winds up to 30 mph.

The Daily News will post more updates as they become available.