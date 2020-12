Darlayne L Bouchard (nee Knight), 76, of Welaka, passed away peacefully in the care of hospice on Dec. 29, 2020. Darlayne was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 15, 1944, and lived in Waukesha, Wis.,…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.