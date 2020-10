Deward N. Brewer, 82, of Bostwick, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Bud, W.Va., to the late Derwood and Marie (Sizemore) Brewer. Deward graduated from Herndon High School…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.