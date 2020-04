Rita L. Hoot, 66, of Belleville, Mich., died April 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. She was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Montgomery, W.Va., to Walter and Betty Jo (Lambert) Bryant. On April 24, 1971, she…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.