Anthony Foxx has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the stabbing death of a 16-year-old girl in Palatka on Thursday night.

The Palatka Police Department said it responded to the area of Husson Avenue and Pink Orchard Way around 8:35 p.m. Thursday.

The victim had multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim's name has not been released.

Foxx, 19, lives in Palatka.