Palatka man dies from COVID-19 complications

A 54-year-old Palatka man died early this morning from complications of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Department of Health in Putnam County confirmed the case in an e-mail. She said the man had been hospitalized and the case was not travel related.

"It is with great sadness that I have to report that a 54-year-old Palatka man, who was hospitalized, has died early this morning due to complications of COVID-19," Garcia said. "This case was not travel related.

"I cannot express how important it is to self-isolate. How important it is to call your provider if your symptoms worsen."

The man is the first reported death in Putnam County related to the coronavirus. In the latest report from the Department of Health, the county had 14 reported cases.

Statewide, there are more than 9,000 reported cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis stay-at-home order went into effect at 12:01 this morning.

The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.