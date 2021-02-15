Palatka woman charged in shooting death

Body

The Palatka Police Department said Sunday a suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a Palatka man.

The department said in a social media post that Draneshia Bellamy of Palatka has been arrested for second-degree murder. The victim was identified as Samuel Mayes of Palatka.

The department said it responded to a shooting Saturday in the 300 block of North 11th Street in Palatka. Mayes was shot in the head and was transported to Putnam Community Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Bellamy is being held in the Putnam County Jail, according to the police department.