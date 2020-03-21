Putnam still at 1 positive test for COVID-19

Body

A day after Putnam County reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus, the number of positive cases in Florida grew to 763.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the state Department of Health reported 45 tests for the virus in Putnam County - 39 were negative with five pending. The one positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday by the Department of Health in Putnam County, a 67-year-old man.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the state Department of Health in Putnam County, said in a statement that "DOH-Putnam is actively involved in enhanced surveillance for respiratory illnesses that may be COVID-19.

Epidemiologists are following up on any suspected cases that meet criteria for COVID-19 to arrange for testing as needed and are monitoring contacts to our one confirmed case."

In the U.S., there were 25,493 cases and 307 reported deaths.

In a press conference Saturday at the State Emergency Operations Center, Gov. Ron DeSantis said thousands of additional test kits were being distributed throughout Florida.

"The goal would be to cast as broad a net as possible ... to be able to prevent more damage from the virus," DeSantis said. "It's something that people need to understand that it is out. The elderly are the most vulnerable but this is something that could affect most anybody."

DeSantis advised state residents to "keep cool and calm down. There is no need to panic about this. You just need to take proper precautions to protect yourself. Individual Floridians are the best people who can help us get past this."

On Friday, DeSantis ordered all state restaurants to suspend serving food in their dining rooms. He said establishments can continue to operate their kitchens for providing delivery or take-out service.

The order mentions social distancing as a measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19.