School district plans press conference over bullying video

The Putnam County School District has planned a 3 p.m. press conference today to discuss a video involving an altercation that occurred Friday at Interlachen High School.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach will also attend and the school district said it has a "zero tolerance" for bullying. The video of a student being attacked has been shared on social media, the school district said.

The press conference will be held at the school district headquarters on Reid Street.

