Subhead After going from 3 wins to 11 last year, Shryock has big plans for Panthers

Savannah Cutrer (11) is one of the many returnees to the Palatka High School girls soccer team. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

For the last two years, Chad Shryock’s goal has been to change the culture of girls soccer in Palatka. This year, he may have been able to succeed with a group of players who know what to expect…