2020 All-County Football Player of the Year: Big On Action, Not Size

Subhead Only 5-foot-5, Interlachen’s Dixon found inspiration from late teammate

Interlachen’s Isaiah Dixon, shown taking down a Branford ball carrier during a game in October, is the first Rams player to earn county player of the year honors since 2010. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

Interlachen’s Isaiah Dixon shows off the Jim McCool All-County football player of the honor he received recently. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Not everyone who excels in football is of behemoth football size. Just take one look at Isaiah Dixon, Interlachen High School’s talented senior middle linebacker. When having a conversation with him,…