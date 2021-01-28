2020 Boys Cross Country Runner Of The Year: Powerful Potential

Subhead
Peniel Baptist coach Fletcher sees a big future ahead for 8th-grader Baker
-
In just his second year running with Peniel Baptist Academy, Caleb Baker came to the forefront, winning the All-Putnam County championship as an eighth grader and running in the middle school state championship in Lakeland. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)
Once upon a time, Talisa Fletcher was standout cross country and track and field runner Talisa Bishop running for Interlachen High School. She was teammates with a standout runner named Jeremy…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.