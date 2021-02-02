2020 Coach Of The Fall: Crescent City’s Jones keeps tradition going

Crescent City High School volleyball coach Ashley Jones reminisces about her 2020 season with her players. At top, from left, are Aniya Hardy, Kaelie Heston and Rachel Malphurs. In the bottom row, from left, are Laura Vargas, Aleni Carbajal and Jordan Brady. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

There’s replacing a coach. Then there’s replacing a legend. The 433 victories and six district volleyball championships Holly Pickens put up in her 35 seasons as Crescent City High School coach will…