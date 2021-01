Subhead Only 4-foot-8, Palatka’s Passmore accomplished a lot in freshman season

Palatka’s Ymira Passmore was the first Panther to win the All-Putnam County Championship run in eight years when she captured the crown in 25:03 in October. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Putnam County’s giant in girls cross country is just 4-foot-8 tall. She may be low to the ground, but Ymira Passmore is the tallest of stars in the sport. And as a freshman, she made her name clear…