Subhead Most of last year’s Vikings squad returns for third-year coach Littlefield

St. Johns River State College softball players Katie Benedict, left, and Ashley Kirkbride keep themselves loosened up during batting practice on Thursday. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Many of the same faces that formed last year’s softball squad for St. Johns River State College are back again in 2021. This gives Vikings head coach Marti Littlefield hope that a special season is…