AFTCO Bassmaster Elite At St. Johns River: Day 2: Better Weather, Same Result

Cliff Prince, left, talks to AFTCO Bassmaster Elite At St. Johns River tournament host Dave Mercer during Friday’s second-day weigh-ins. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Tournament leader Gary Clouse holds up two of his five catches on the day at Friday’s weigh-ins. (GREG WALKER / Special To The Daily News)

Derek Hudnall is interviewed after remaining in second place after the second day of competition. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Matt Herren from Ashville, Alabama, shows off his catches in claiming fourth place after two days. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)