AFTCO Bassmaster Elite At St. Johns River: Fighting Fog On The First Day

Subhead Having fewer hours to fish because of weather, Tennessee native leads, while local favorite Prince starts 5th

Cliff Prince shows off two of the bass he caught to start the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite At St. Johns River event in fifth place. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

First-day leader Gary Clouse shows off some of his catches to the crowd. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Bassmaster Elite crowds are spread out and fewer than in previous years, but were still enthusiastic during the weigh-ins on Thursday’s opening day. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Derek Hudnall shows off the biggest bass catch of the day on the stage as part of his second-place start. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Australian Carl Jocumsen shows off his catches in a third-place start Thursday. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Matt Herren started the tournament in sixth place. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Stressful was a commonly used word at Day 1 of the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River after the start of the tournament was delayed more than three hours due to heavy fog. This left the…