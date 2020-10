Subhead Rams turn to passing game, but not in time to avoid homecoming loss

Interlachen defenders Sam Smith (23) and Brock Foshee clamp down on Branord’s Markell Pugh. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

INTERLACHEN – When it became clear to head football coach Matt Yancey and offensive coordinator Dustin Whitlock that running the ball against a good Branford front line was turning into a waste of…