Subhead Given go-ahead by FCAPPS to start practicing, Peniel eyes Sept. 11 opener

Peniel Baptist Academy’s Aiden Sullivan (14) wraps up an Old Plank receiver, forcing an incompletion in a game played last September at Theobold Sports Complex. (Daily News file photo)

While all three Putnam County public high school football teams are chomping at the bit to get started with their practice schedule on Monday, Peniel Baptist Academy has already jumped on practice…