Subhead Blanked for the fourth straight time, Panthers 0-6 after loss to Bulldogs

O’marrion Wilson led Palatka with 22 carries for 84 yards. (GREG OYSTER / Palatka Daily News)

Palatka High had momentum going in its football game at Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night. Gabe Herrington had pinned Live Oak Suwannee at its 4-yard line with a 47-yard…