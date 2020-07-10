Back In The Swing

Subhead Yarbrough, defending champ Melrose U-12s ready for Small State tourney

Melrose Babe Ruth U-12 team manager Dale Yarbrough congratulates one of last year’s standout players, Austin Musgrove, after his home run lifted Melrose to a 3-2 win over Lafayette. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Baseball? Heck, yeah! Even if there will be plenty of social distancing going on this weekend, the show goes on for the annual Small States Babe Ruth Tournament at the South Columbia Sports Complex…