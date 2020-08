Subhead Palatka High sends self-confident wrestler/weightlifters to college

Drevon Wallace excelled at wrestling and weightlifting for PHS.

Ontarriyus Reid excelled at wrestling and weightlifting for PHS.

Belief has led to opportunity for Palatka High School wrestling teammates. Ontarriyus Reid and Drevon Wallace are college-bound, Reid to Missouri Valley College and Wallace to Allen University in…