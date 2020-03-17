Black, Kinney capture fifth annual Rodeheaver

Subhead

Austin Black of San Mateo and Wyatt Kinney of Bunnell captured the fifth annual Rodeheaver Boys Ranch Bass Tournament Saturday at Palatka Riverfront with a five-fish limit weighing 24.28 pounds.

With already three creels over 20 pounds passing the scales in the field of 167 boats, Black and Kinney were among the last teams to weigh in, but pushed back the standing leaders by almost two and one-half pounds to collect the winner’s purse of $7,500.

It was another big success for the boys ranch, and the spectators. organizers, sponsors and the fishermen put it all together to raise money for the ranch to the tune of $28,319. For the fishermen, a total of $18,000 in checks went to the anglers in the top 24 places. From the sponsors came cash for tournament’s largest bass and second largest bass, and merchandise for the event’s big raffle.

From the fishermen came their support monetarily for the ranch and put on a fishing clinic for everyone.

The winners said they committed to areas south of the riverfront launch.

“We covered a lot of water tossing river spots like logs, tree tops and lily pads. We used mostly black/blue colored Speed worms and Baby Rage Tail Bugs.”

Among their limit were two bass at 6.51 and 6.55 pounds.

Austin Anderson and Mike Thomas traveled north from DeLand to make the early morning tournament launch only to return to their home fishing grounds on Lake Dexter for the day. The team came to the scales with a limit weighing 21.84 pounds to hold the tournament lead until its near end.

“We tossed Bass Assassin jerk baits and Chatter Baits all day,” said Anderson.

The team took home a check for $3,000.

Third went to Ryan Crowly and Beau Bass of Jacksonville, who earned $1,500 for their limit weighing 20.92 pounds. Crowly said they fished north of the launch flipping Lil’ Beaver soft baits along shallow shorelines.

The big bass of the day was caught by the fourth place team of Chris Cercy and Eric Roberts of Middleburg. The big bass tipped the scales at 9.68 pounds and earned the Clay County anglers an extra $1,000 to go along with their fourth place winnings of $900 scored by a weight of 20.36 pounds. The big bass prize was sponsored by Coldwell Bankers, Ben Bates and Marc Spalding.

“We went south in the river as far as Lake George. We flipped black/blue-colored plastic crawdads,” said Cercy.

The second largest bass went to Jeremy Dorhn and Jeremiah Garland of Jacksonville weighing 8.72 pounds to win $500, sponsored by Blue Sky Roofing, C. D. Smith. Dorhn said they fished north of the launch tossing top water lures and Senkos.

The Duval County fishermen finished sixth overall with 19.52 pounds. Rounding out the top five was Randy Hadden of Jacksonville and Erik Fraser of Glen St. Mary. The team weighed in a limit at 19.57 pounds anchored with a 7.87-pound largemouth. Hadden said they fished Crescent Lake, Dunns Creek and river spots.

The tournament directors Becky Williams of Coldwell Bankers, Mark Roberts, Maintenance Contractor and Christa Purcell, Development Director for the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, said they were so appreciative to all the sponsors and volunteers.

“A big shout out to the (Azalea City) Kiwanis for directing and parking all the trucks and boats,” said Williams. “That is a big job.

“Dave’s Top and Trims made all our banners for us. The boys from the ranch did a super job, handling the bags and the fish for the anglers at the weigh-in. And, a big thanks to the two Bass Clubs from Georgia and Lake City coming to fish and support the tournament,” said Williams.