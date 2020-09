Subhead PHS fumbled ball away 6 times in opener, looks for better vs. Fleming Island

Palatka High School quarterback Omarrion Wilson takes off with the ball on a first-quarter run of 27 yards during last Friday night’s opener against West Nassau High. (ANDY HALL / Palatka Daily News)

Consider the turnover – on one hand, a harmless pastry, on the other, wrecker of football teams. The latter definition loomed large in the Palatka Panthers’ 2020 season opener last Friday at…