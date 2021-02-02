College baseball: Flagler tops SJR State, keeps Jones at 399 wins

Subhead
Next opportunity for coach to nab 400th comes Thursday
-
St. Johns River State College baseball coach Ross Jones, left, talks with Flagler College coach Dave Barnett after the Saints beat Jones’ Vikings, 6-4, on Saturday. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)
Saturday was not the day to celebrate a milestone victory.
Neither will today as the South Georgia State College baseball team is quarantined after reports of a number of positive tests due to the…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.