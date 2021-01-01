Column: This Might Just Happen

Subhead
After the year that just ended, these things can make this year feel better
-
Interlachen’s Malea Brown could be leading her Rams’ girls basketball team to big things this winter. (Daily News file photo)
-
Palatka High’s Layton DeLoach is poised to have a big season this season on the mound. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)
Anything I said last year looking forward to 2020, just scratch it.
Well, not EVERYTHING.
“One year after Andrew Dennin wins the All-Putnam County boys individual championship, a first in that…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.