Column: New’s Valentine Day triumph special with family

Bryan New (hidden) celebrates his championship on stage Sunday with daughter Braylen (in his arms) and wife Brittany. (GREG WALKER / Special To The Daily News)

2021 Bassmaster Elite At St. Johns River champion Bryan New shows off one of his catches in his boat on Sunday at the Palatka Docks. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

The championship of the 2021 Bassmaster Elite at St. John’s River was decided on Valentine’s Day, which is fitting because, for many of the anglers without the support back home, they would not have…