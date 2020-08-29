Column: Week One Is Done

Subhead County football coaches adjust to season of ‘new normal,’ ready for Week 2

Interlachen High School assistant coach Kim Troiano points to the players where next to go on the IHS practice field, while head coach Matt Yancey, right, smiles. In the middle, from left, are IHS player Giovanni Rosado and assistant coaches Dustin Whitlock and David Criswell. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Week one is done. Week one was anything but regular if you are a high school football coach, especially during the time of COVID-19 where temperature checks, mask wearing and social distancing are…